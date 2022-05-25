Tenzing completes core insurance system project for Aioi NZ

The project involved its Domestic Motor, Commercial Motor, and Payment Protection lines of business.

Simone Labady (Aioi NZ) Credit: Simone Labady

Management and technology consultancy Tenzing has led the implementation project of a new core insurance system for Aioi Nissay Dowa Management New Zealand (Aioi NZ) using InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud.

Aioi NZ is part of the global MS&AD Insurance Group providing insurance and financial services.

The project aimed to power its core operations, simplify IT, respond to changing market demands, and deliver more value to agents, brokers, and policyholders.

InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud was rolled out across its domestic motor, commercial motor, and payment protection lines of business. Tenzing is part of the Tech Mahindra group and is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner.



“Guidewire is providing improved security, flexibility, and business process optimisation, enabling us to adapt rapidly to changing customer and market needs and stay ahead of our competition by implementing new product innovations quickly,” Aioi NZ CEO Simone Labady said.

“Their innovative solutions like Advanced Product Designer means that we can spin up new products quickly.

“Partnering with Guidewire and having access to InsuranceSuite signifies much more than just a decision to implement a core insurance system; it is an alignment of cultures and visions for the future. This was imperative when we were looking for a partner.”

Aioi NZ first selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud in November 2020, eventually implementing the solution across its business units.

“By implementing InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud, we were able to accomplish the project ahead of schedule and on budget. The Guidewire screen design is well articulated, straightforward, and optimised to enable faster processing times to serve customers quickly,” Labady said.

“Our users are excited and engaged in the continuous improvement of the system. They are enjoying the simplicity of being able to manage their workloads so they can focus on response times and improve the customer experience.”

Aioi NZ also deployed Guidewire DataHub and Guidewire InfoCenter as its enterprise-wide data management and analytics systems, and SmartCOMM from Smart Communications for customer communications management.

“The seamless way the wider Aioi, Tenzing, and Guidewire team came together allowed us to collectively focus on what mattered to the Aioi business,” Tenzing managing director Chris Day said.