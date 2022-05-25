Riverbed hires Malcolm Down as new A/NZ channel director

Malcolm Down (Riverbed) Credit: Malcolm Down

Malcolm Down has returned to Riverbed as its new director of channel and alliances for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) amid striking a new distribution deal with Orca Tech.

The alliance, which covers Australia and New Zealand, provides a crucial component to Riverbed’s overarching channel strategy with Orca Tech, providing an indirect sales channel for Riverbed’s unified observability and acceleration solutions.

It will also serve up a new stream of opportunities as Riverbed looks to broaden its offerings to the region.

“We’re looking forward to introducing Riverbed to an expansive group of partners,” Orca Tech general manager Craig Ashwood said.

“I’m really excited about the rapid progress Riverbed has made on both the unified observability/visibility and acceleration sides of the business and, as a cyber security-focused distributor, our goal is to assist Riverbed and our partners to take advantage of this to accelerate adoption and growth.”

This marks the second local distributor to partner with Riverbed, alongside Arrow.

“Orca Tech’s market reach, along with the company’s highly experienced and skilled team, will support our partners as cloud, mobility and hybrid working continue to drive IT complexity,” Down said.

Down returns to Riverbed after four years when he was previously focused on the service provider side of the business.

Based in Sydney, Down will report to Riverbed’s senior vice president of global partners and alliances Alex Thurber.

Down has previously worked for companies such as AAPT, Telstra, Alphawest and Radware, before first joining Riverbed in 2012 to 2018. He then joined Optus for a year before starting his own classic car restoration business, GetBlasted, and then made his comeback to Riverbed.

“I’m really excited to be back at Riverbed as the company enters the next stage in our evolution,” Down said.

“We have always been focused on the delivery of exceptional end user experience and in the new ways of hybrid working this is more important than ever before and It provides a massive opportunity for our partners to become even more important to their end customers and deliver true business value.”