Samsung on top of Kiwi smartphone market

Also first in the global market.

Samsung has come out on top in the Kiwi smartphone market, coming in at first place for market share during the first three months of 2022.



According to research firm Gartner, Samsung devices accounted for 45.2 per cent of smartphone sales to end users during the first quarter of the year, coming in at 193,000 units, and made up 45.2 per cent of the market share.

This is a significant 27 per cent per cent increase in sales from the same quarter last year, when it sold 152,000 units.

The theme of rising sales was largely indicative of the New Zealand market at large, which saw sales of all smartphones increase by 2.6 per cent.

Apple took second place with 171,000 units sold, resulting in a market share of 40 per cent. This is down from the same quarter a year ago, representing a decline of of 8 per cent.

OPPO ended up third with 30,000 units sold, up 20 per cent year-on-year, making up 7 per cent market share.

The New Zealand smartphone market growth was a stark comparison to the global sales decline, which fell by 9.9 per cent during the quarter.

“A number of factors including delayed product launches due to ongoing component shortages, rising inflation and poor consumer confidence led to a market decline in the first quarter of 2022,” said Anshul Gupta, senior director analyst at Gartner.

Vendor-wise, Samsung was on top on the global stage with 75 million units sold for the quarter, representing a decline of 1.9 per cent and market share of 22 per cent.

According to Gartner, the South Korean company faced “intense competition and slowing demand for smartphones”, even with a strong response to its new Galaxy S22 series and foldable smartphones.

Apple, meanwhile, came in second place with 61 million units sold, resulting in market share of 17.8 per cent and growth of 4.3 per cent, making it the only vendor on the global stage to record growth of any kind for the quarter.

The vendor’s 5G line of iPhones in particular continue to drive upgrades due to its large iOS user base, Gartner claimed.

Xiamoi was third with 40 million units sold, coming in with a 17.3 per cent sales decline and 11.8 per cent market share, followed by OPPO in fourth with 30 million units sold, resulting in a 19.9 per cent sales decline and 9 per cent market share.

Vivo rounded out the global top five with 24 million units shipped, representing a 35.6 per cent sales decline and 7.3 per cent market share.

The sales decline felt by these three vendors were due to slowing demand in China, as well as a disruption in manufacturing capabilities.

The global decline is largely in line with previous predictions, with fellow research firm IDC claiming last month that the quarter saw an 8.9 per cent decline in global smartphone shipments year-on-year.