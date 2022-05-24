Menu
Confluent brings Gavin Jones in as A/NZ VP of sales

Will be based in Sydney for the role.

Credit: Confluent

Data streaming platform Confluent has hired Gavin Jones as its new Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) vice president of sales.

Jones brings 25 years’ experience in leadership and sales roles, previously working for Salesforce company, Tableau as its A/NZ country manager.

He was also the A/NZ regional vice president of MongoDB and served as the A/NZ managing director of Pivotal and maintained senior roles with Salesforce, Good Technology, Oracle and Avaya.

“Gavin is a well-respected, world-class leader who brings a wealth of experience to our customers, partners and employees. Combining this with his regional market intelligence, he is ideally positioned to scale Confluent in this exciting growth phase,” Confluent CRO Larry Shurtz said. 

Jones will be based in Sydney and highlighted the market potential as businesses are fast realising the benefits of real-time, event-based data and analytics. 

“Our people will determine our success, so I’ll be working closely with our team to develop a positive, empowering and innovation-led culture that creates opportunities for everyone,” Jones said.


