Okta hires Phil Goldie as new A/NZ leader

Phil Goldie (Okta). Credit: Phil Goldie

Enterprise identity and access management vendor Okta has appointed Phil Goldie as its new vice president and country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Goldie comes into the role with more than decade’s worth of experience notched up at Microsoft, where he was small, medium and corporate business director prior to his departure in January. He also spent six years at Nortel.

In a LinkedIn post Goldie said he had been speaking to many Okta global and local leadership teams over the last few months, pointing out there were three clear reasons to join - people, platform and potential.

“It’s clear that Okta has great talent both globally and here in A/NZ and that’s matched by a strong culture and clearly demonstrated values – something that is very important to me,” he said.

“I see both the opportunity to continue to define a new market in Identity, but importantly to match this with having a huge impact in the A/NZ market.

“Over the coming years I'm sure Okta will become one of Australia and New Zealand’s most admired places to work not only because of great people, culture and results, but because of the impact the team can have in the country.”

Last month, Okta hired Todd Parsons as its new A/NZ channel and alliances director.

In this newly created role, Parsons will be based in Sydney and will report to Okta Asia Pacific head of partners and alliances, Chee Keong Law.

Alongside Parsons, Okta has also padded out its A/NZ channel team hiring Liam Leaney and Shane Charleston as regional alliance managers.