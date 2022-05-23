REANNZ goes to market to replace ageing Juniper network hardware

The second of three major research network tenders is for core hardware infrastructure.

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand's national research network REANNZ has embarked on the second of three significant tenders to refresh its services.

A strategic review of its network resulted first in a tender for point-to-point national network connectivity, which closed in March.

The second and current tender is for a core network packet hardware platform to replace REANNZ' ageing Juniper MX infrastructure.

Finally, a future tender will seek network infrastructure partners to provide 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s network services to emerging or smaller research sites not located within effective reach of REANNZ points of presence.

REANNZ' focus is on operating a "packet loss-less" network, actively measuring packets sent, the network operator reported in 2021. If packet loss is found, it is immediately minimised or eliminated.

"That is why our packet delivery targets are well beyond the levels of a commercial telecommunications provider and it is the reason why we have reported an average packet delivery of over 99.9999 per cent across our network over the last three years. Commercial telecommunications providers aim for 99.9 per cent."

REANNZ' Juniper MX hardware serves as the termination point for high capacity inter-regional and regional connectivity services and for the last mile services that the research and education community use to connect their sites, equipment, instruments and users to the network.

It also supports the logical configurations that deliver a variety of services including access to other national research and education networks (NRENs) around the world, internet access for the locations that are not reachable via other NRENs, datacentre and cloud access and private connectivity between sites supporting wide area networks (WANs).

REANNZ is looking for the successor to this packet hardware platform.

"The successful supplier will offer a packet hardware solution that incorporates emerging technologies into the product roadmap while having an appropriate focus on efficiency and the impact on the environment," the tender stipulates.

The successful system will also have to be capable of interoperability with other vendor’s equipment, whether owned by REANNZ or operated by its community or partners.

It also has to support REANNZ' goals to further improve network performance measurement and visibility as well as automation and orchestration.

REANNZ noted it had established monitoring, measurement, automation and orchestration capability and was not seeking a platform that required a proprietary platform to be operated successfully. The new hardware must be able to be operated in the existing environment.

In November 2021, REANNZ partnered with the National Cyber Security Centre to offer the security agency's malware free networks programme to members.