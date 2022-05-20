Kyndryl and NetApp team up for data insights

Will also co-design storage infrastructure-as-a-service solutions and hybrid cloud solutions and services targeting specific industries.

Kyndryl and NetApp have established a global alliance to provide data insights services for customers.



According to a joint statement, both Kyndryl and NetApp will collaborate on enhancing and improving how customers obtain insights from unstructured data sourced from text-based documents, photos, audio and video files, internet of things (IoT) sensors and other sources.

The partnership will see Kyndryl’s IT infrastructure and managed services expertise combined with NetApp’s leadership with public clouds and its edge-to-core-to-cloud scalability to provide solutions that can access, analyse and derive insights from data held across multiple sources.

In addition, the two companies also plan to co-design storage infrastructure-as-a-service solutions and hybrid cloud solutions and services targeting specific industries, with the automotive and manufacturing and financial services sectors provided as examples.

“We’re pleased to announce our strategic relationship with NetApp to help customers solve some of their most pressing data and IT challenges,” said Elly Keinan, group president at Kyndryl.

“The combination of our respective expertise and technology leadership will enable companies in all industries to transition more and more of their critical applications to the cloud, while driving valuable insights from their unstructured data across IT modernisation.”

George Kurian, NetApp CEO, added that the ability to manage and analyse large amounts of unstructured data and traditional structured data is “a key enabler of data-driven business transformation”.

“NetApp’s strategic partnership with Kyndryl enables joint delivery of critical data infrastructure services that will accelerate future innovation and business impact for customers and fast track cloud adoption,” he said.

“This momentum and collective success within key industries made it clear it was time to elevate our relationship with Kyndryl and work together on solutions that address similar challenges in other data-centric market segments.”

This is the latest partnership Kyndryl has made with a vendor this year, with it announcing its intentions to work with Dell last month in April for disaster recovery and security services, as well as AWS and Nokia back in February.