Nutanix promotes Matt Maw to lead A/NZ channel

Matt Maw (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix has promoted its head of technology strategy, Matt Maw, to lead its channel efforts in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



Maw joined the vendor in August 2020 and has been an “invaluable” member of the local leadership team, according to Nutanix.

He takes over from David Gage, who previously held the position of director of A/NZ channels since October 2020.



In his new role of head of channel sales, Maw will assist partners across A/NZ with the promotion of Nutanix products and will report to Michael Magura, vice president of partner sales at Nutanix Asia Pacific and Japan.

“Matt’s deep relationships and experience across both our partner and end-user ecosystems, make him a natural fit to lead our local channel program,” said Jim Steed, managing director at Nutanix A/NZ.

“After a 20-year career that has seen him hold executive positions on both the channel and end-user sides of the fence (including more than six years as CTO of Tatt’s Group), few people have a better understanding of the challenges organisations face and the best way partners can help solve them,” he said.

In addition to his time at Tatt’s Group, he also worked at VMware, Dimension Data, Cisco and Symbion Consumer.

The appointment of Maw comes months after those of Magura and Steed, who both joined Nutanix back in January this year










