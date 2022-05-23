Apple’s headset takes a huge step toward becoming a reality

Bloomberg reports that Apple has shown off the project to its board of directors.

Tim Cook (CEO - Apple) Credit: Dreamstime

Apple's next big thing has been widely speculated to be an augmented reality / virtual reality (AR / VR) headset to compete with the likes of Meta and Google.

The latest report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicates that Apple has made significant progress on the project and it could be revealed to the public within the next several months.

According to Bloomberg, Apple presented a preview of its headset to the company's board of directors, a major step that indicates the hardware is nearly completion. Additionally, the development of realityOS, the operating system reportedly used by the headset, has been ramped up. While it's unlikely that it will make an appearance at WWDC in June, it's possible that we see signs of the project's development on the software side.

Apple's mixed reality headset has long been rumoured, with recent reports revealing key components, including dual 8K displays, an M1 processor, and more than a dozen cameras. In February, DigiTimes reported that Apple had finished key production tests and more recently, references to realityOS have been discovered hidden in App Store logs.

While Apple certainly has a production schedule it is minding, the pressure to reveal the headset got a little more intense with the recent news from the Google I/O developers conference.

During the I/O keynote, Google previewed work it has done on its AR glasses that perform real-time language translation. Apple's headset is expected to be far more ambitious, with a focus on gaming, messaging, and media.