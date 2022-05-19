Vodafone NZ shines again at CloudBlue awards

Ingram Micro company CloudBlue is tackling the challenges posed by an as-a-service supply chain.

Channel ecosystem technology company CloudBlue has named Vodafone New Zealand as its "breakthrough" partner of the year at its annual awards.

Announced over night, the award recognised Vodafone NZ as a long-term partner that experienced immediate, success by using assisted sales and CloudBlue services.

CloudBlue, an Ingram Micro company, helps businesses accelerate time to revenue by managing subscription and billing, vendor and product information, marketplace operations and partner onboarding in as a service ecosystems and.across multiple channels.



Vodafone partnered with CloudBlue to build a new platform, fully integrated into its existing business systems and processes.

At the same time and with the help of CloudBlue’s team, Vodafone NZ onboarded three vendors, including relationships with two new vendors and training for service desk. With the platform now strongly in place, Vodafone NZ was looking forward to using its repeatable delivery model and efficient go-to-market engine.

Last year in the same awards, Vodafone NZ was named CloudBlue's "visionary" partner of the year after it became one of the first digital services providers in the Asia Pacific and Japan region to adopt CloudBlue’s assisted sales and premium customer support programmes.

Key criteria used to determine the award winners included overall cloud business growth, ability and motivation to innovate with the platform, and the partner’s level of engagement and alignment with CloudBlue.



“Our channel partners - resellers, managed service providers, independent software developers, systems integrators and telcos - are the true driving force behind our goal to build powerful ecosystems for XaaS businesses to thrive," said Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president at CloudBlue.

"Their determination and cooperation have been the impetus that has revolutionized the entire cloud ecosystem, catalysed change, and expanded the capabilities of what we now deem possible as we continue to grow together.

The other 2022 CloudBlue Partner Awards winners are:

CloudBlue Global Partner of the Year: Dell

CloudBlue visionary partner of the year: Liberty LATAM



CloudBlue innovator of the year: Vuzion



CloudBlue, while operating separately, is the product of almost a decade of investment by the Ingram Micro, backed by six strategic acquisitions including Odin Automation Platform and Ensim Automation Suite.



CloudBlue now serves more than 180 companies globally and powers the world’s largest cloud B2B marketplaces, representing 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions.