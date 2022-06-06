Accenture nabs HealthAlliance cyber leader Richard Harrison

Appointment follows acquisition of SAP specialist Zag and the launch of a new Microsoft practice.

Richard Harrison (Accenture) Credit: Supplied

Global consulting and technology giant Accenture has appointed Richard Harrison as the new leader of its cybersecurity practice in New Zealand.

Harrison brings over twenty years of experience in cyber security, compliance, risk assessment, policy and reporting to Accenture’s Auckland operation.



He joins from HealthAlliance, a shared services organisation for New Zealand’s health sector, where he served for over five years as chief information security officer.

There, he led information security strategy and governance across cybersecurity and risk, playing a major role in setting up and developing a cyber intelligence centre and shared operations centre serving hospitals and other health institutions.

Earlier in his career, Harrison was a senior information security consultant at Spark Digital and held several executive and IT related roles in the United Kingdom.

Nick Mulcahy, managing director at Accenture NZ, noted Harrison’s “outstanding credentials” and welcomed him to the firm “at a time of increasing cybersecurity challenges".

Harrison has collected a number of awards and recognitions at the iSANZ Awards, which celebrate excellence in New Zealand’s security and cyber security industry.

Accenture bought SAP specialist Zag for $39.8 million in October 2020, nearly doubling the company's revenue to $120.8 million during the year ended 31 August 2021.

Last year it launched a specialist Microsoft practice after the global giant announced it was building a new local Microsoft datacentre region in New Zealand.