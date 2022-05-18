PwC NZ launches cloud SOC for Microsoft

Vanessa Sorenson (Microsoft) Credit: Supplied

PwC New Zealand has launched a new cloud security operations centre (SOC) for the Microsoft technology stack.

Craig Maskell, cyber consulting partner at PwC New Zealand, said it is critical for New Zealand SOCs to leverage automation to significantly improve attack detection and containment, whilst reducing reliance on large operations teams when there is a shortage of expertise in the market.



“By providing a fully transparent service based on a client’s digital estate and operational model we also enable them to build capability,” he said. “PwC supports our clients to adopt and build their own intellectual property using our local and global body of knowledge.

“Microsoft and PwC’s capabilities are aligned to help organisations successfully respond and adapt to the major shifts shaping the world. We know that security and information protection are among the key risks facing businesses today and we’re working together to keep our clients safe, and to help them think about appropriate governance and security measures they need in place to protect against threats.”

Vanessa Sorenson, managing director of Microsoft New Zealand, said the strength of the alliance partnership with PwC is helping shape stronger, more successful and resilient organisations in the country.

“The tremendous pace of digitisation has enabled businesses to benefit from huge efficiencies, flexibility and new income streams,” she said.

“However, more digital channels also mean greater exposure to cyber threats, which New Zealand businesses are encountering in higher numbers than ever before. They need to have the confidence to explore more technologies like public cloud, AI and machine learning to drive innovation, which is why this move by PwC is so important.

“Cyber security isn’t a cost of doing business, but an enabler of growth, and we’re delighted to see PwC making this investment in New Zealand business.”

The announcement comes amid increasing concern about New Zealand’s cyber resiliency following attacks on the Reserve Bank and Waikato DHB.

As a result, scrutiny and governance regulations have ramped up with the Auditor-General joining a trio of oversight and sector strategy bodies planning to target cyber security risks in the coming financial year.



