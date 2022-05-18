AWS celebrates top A/NZ partners for 2022

Awards were handed out to CMD Solutions, Consegna, Local Measure, The Clinician, VoiceFoundry and Experience Digital, among others.

Sumal Karunanayake (Amazon Web Services) Credit: Supplied

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has awarded its top-performing Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) partners for 2022.



Announced at its A/NZ Partner Summit, the awards were handed out to a range of born-in-the-cloud and traditional services, software and hardware partners that tapped into specialisations and collaborations over the last year, according to the cloud giant.

Service Partner of the Year for Australia was awarded to CMD Solutions, while Consegna took home the gong for New Zealand.

CMD, which also won Migration Partner of the Year, was heralded for its work with bot migration platform softer provider Kasada to support up to one million requests per minute, as well as sustainability resource management company Veolia to migrate business critical applications to AWS.

Meanwhile, Consegna’s win came about in part to its efforts integrating Amazon Connect for The Co-operative Bank to handle calls in a non-contact centre environment.

The Australian Software Partner of the Year award was given to Local Measure, with it deploying Engage, a cloud contact centre for ARE media over a nine-day period.

In New Zealand, the award went to The Clinician, which partnered with Singapore’s Ministry of Health to deploy a patient-reported outcome and experience measures platform.

The Sydney-based VoiceFoundry received Contact Center Partner of the Year, with it previously deploying a customer engagement platform powered by Amazon Connect for concrete company Boral, which included an omnichannel interaction desktop, workforce optimisation, advanced reporting and a Paysafe secure credit card payment application.

Experience Digital, which is also based in Sydney, was crowned AWS Rising Star of the Year. Over the last year, it worked with MedHealth, a group of health, medical and employment brands, to roll out an assessment tool to convert paper resources into a digital toolset.

Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year went to Tata Consultancy Services, Sumo Logic won A/NZ Global Software Partner of the Year and Accenture scored Public Sector Partner of the Year.

Additionally, Deloitte was awarded Data and Analytics Partner of the Year, Intellify nabbed Machine Learning Partner of the Year and Skedulo grabbed AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year.

“Every day, AWS Partners help our customers innovate, transform and leverage the latest technologies on the cloud,” said Sumal Karunanayake, A/NZ head of partner success at AWS.

“This year we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of our AWS Partner Network (APN) program and the incredible contribution our AWS Partners have made to support the digital transformation of Australia and New Zealand customers.

“These customers want to work with experienced partners that can help bring the right skills and specialised capabilities to help them make the best use of AWS services.”

AWS' acknowledgement of its top A/NZ partners comes as the cloud giant is building out a “robust roadmap” to help its ecosystem expand services internationally, moving beyond country borders in the process.