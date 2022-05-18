Consumers win right to walk away from substandard broadband without penalty

The NZ Telecommunications Forum responds to guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission.

Paul Brislen (NZ Telecommunications Forum) Credit: Supplied

The Commerce Commission is welcoming new broadband marketing codes to help consumers make informed choices about services.

The commission wrote to the telecommunications industry last August in the face of increasing consumer concern around the marketing of broadband services.

The codes were then developed by the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) in response to guidelines issued under new powers by the Commission.

Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said that there were three key benefits for consumers, including the right for consumers to walk away from their broadband plan or provider without penalty when a service materially fails to deliver what was advertised.

Speed indications in advertising must also now be based on independent testing rather than using "up to" or theoretical maximum speeds.

Sufficient notice of any change to a copper service must also now be provided so consumers are not rushed into making decisions about a replacement.

“These are interlocking measures designed to ensure consumers get the information they need to make informed choices about the best broadband service for them, backed-up by an 'exit right; if the service doesn’t live up to expectations, Gilbertson said.

Providers have changed their marketing practices and the codes that have been issued should 'lock in' the improvements that have been made for consumers, he said.

The "TCF Copper and PSTN Transition Code" and the "TCF Broadband Marketing Code" aimed to improve the way telcos move customers away from legacy copper services and market alternative broadband technologies, said Telecommunications Forum CEO Paul Brislen.

“These codes will help the industry to market more accurately when describing broadband services so that consumers can make informed choices as to what service is on offer and best suits their needs”, Brislen said.

“As an industry, we’ve put in a huge amount of work to create a model for consumers that presents technical information in a clear and accurate way.”

The commission said it would be watching these areas closely as part of its ongoing market monitoring work.

“We want to make sure the changes providers have made are embedded in their marketing practices," Gilbertson said.

"We expect providers to keep us informed on how they are implementing the codes, as well as on how they are making their customers aware of their rights under the codes."

Local fibre companies, including Chorus, which are not bound by the TCF codes, have issued a separate commitment to the commission to apply the relevant provisions to the extent relevant in their advertising.

The commission retains the power to issue a binding code with potential statutory penalties for non-compliance if the industry codes fail to deliver.