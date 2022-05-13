N4L and Wireless Nation deliver 4G to New Zealand's most remote schools

In the Chatham Islands at least, 4G remains the gold standard for connectivity.

All three schools on the remote Chatham Islands have received a digital boost, upgrading to the Rural Connectivity Group’s new 4G network.

Schools technology provider Network for Learning (N4L) supported the initiative which was a result of the Ministry of Education’s mission to connect every school in Aotearoa, even the smallest and most remote.

The new network was also made possible through of phase two of the government’s Rural Broadband Initiative.

The project gave students and teachers in Kaingaroa School, Pitt Island School and Te One School access to a more reliable internet connection and increased speeds.

Philip Graydon, principal of Kaingaroa School, said internet access was three times faster than before.

“It’s now reliable especially when our students are on Mathletics! Previously, about 30 per cent of Zoom calls would fail and drop out. Since the install, no Zoom or Teams calls have failed.”

The islands lie 800km east of the South Island and are known as Rēkohu in Moriori and Wharekauri in Te Reo Māori. Before the upgrade, the islands frequently experienced internet outages due to their remote location and wet and stormy weather.

N4L CEO Larrie Moore said one of the priorities at N4L was ensuring all schools and kura across the country had access to a network that was fit for purpose.

"Schools’ terrain and remoteness can make this a challenge, so we’re delighted to be able to bring 4G to these three schools," he said.

"The new network will offer more learning opportunities and experiences to ākonga, giving them brighter futures."

N4L worked with Wireless Nation to roll out the new network.



The new network was a major leap for the community to have access to simple and easily deployable 4G wireless broadband, said Rob Campbell, group manager business services at Te Puna Hanganga, Matihiko, the Ministry of Education's infrastructure and digital unit.



A key objective for the Ministry was to reduce barriers to education and continually improving the managed network service was an essential component of that.

"This improved service for some of New Zealand’s most geographically remote schools means better connectivity for the learners and their local communities," Campbell said.