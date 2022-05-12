NZTech welcomes tech roles on immigration 'green list'

With borders closed, local companies such as QualIT developed their own training programmes.

NZTech is cheering yesterday's border reopening announcement and the inclusion of key tech skills on a new immigration "green list".

Companies had been gearing up to take advantage of a recent border exception for tech workers but found it hard to show prospective candidates that residency was also an option for them and their families, NZTech said.

Members, including many of New Zealand’s biggest companies, reported their economic growth had stalled because of immigration issues caused by pandemic border closures.

Critical skills shortages continued to challenge many organisations across almost all sectors of the economy, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller said.

“With the roles in the border exception process now identified on the government’s new green list from July, New Zealand tech employers are able to compete internationally for talent with confidence,” he said.

Several NZTech surveys over the past year identified critical shortages of experienced software engineers, ICT security specialists, multimedia specialists and a variety of ICT management roles.

“All of these roles are included on the government’s new green list meaning there is a simplified application process and applicants will be fast-tracked to residency pathways," Muller said.

Locally and globally the ICT industry has been working hard to boost skills by offering new and more accessible training programmes both on the job and off.

Last November, for instance, AWS and its local partners launched a programme called re/Start to recruit and develop talent.

Last week, local quality assurance company Qual IT secured a second intake of graduate trainees to "home-grow" its skills base amid the continued shortages.

Eight new full-time employees came on board in the second round of the company's graduate programme, following the first intake of six last August.

Before the border closure, more than 50 per cent of new IT jobs were filled via immigration, Qual IT said. However, with workforce shortages in the industry continuing to bite, the company had to develop its own solution.

“IT is an area with exceptional employment outcomes, and we’re providing local talent with more opportunities to enter the industry,” said Jill Thorburn, Qual IT’s head of practice and capability.

“We offer our graduates all the benefits of full-time employment throughout the 15-week training programme. The trainees aren’t all recent graduates, some have worked in other areas but decided they want to pursue a career in software testing.”

Graduates from a diverse range of backgrounds completed four weeks of foundation training, one week of self-study and a research assignment, followed by two weeks of further technical training. They then embark on an eight-week learning placement on a client assignment.

One of the original graduates who joined QualIT seven months ago was Dalvir Singh. After completing the programme, he is increasingly working self-reliantly on projects with major clients such as Transpower.

“Because of the training and mentorship of the graduate programme I’m now confident in my abilities to work independently with clients," Singh said.

"It was a step by step process that meant I could see a constant progression in my abilities. Sometimes you have the skills but need a chance to get your foot in the door."

With more than 20,000 tech firms in New Zealand plus rapid digitisation of other firms the demand for digital skills had hugely outstretched supply throughout the country, NZTech said.



Before COVID-19, about 3500 to 4500 new high paid tech roles were filled by immigration each year, Muller said, so the border announcement delivered much-needed certainty.