Reseller News Women in ICT Awards 2022: and the winners are...

More than 350 attendees came together under the Reseller News roof to set a new industry benchmark for female excellence in Auckland #WIICTA

Reseller News is proud to announce the winners of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2022, honouring female excellence within the technology channel following an industry-defining celebration in New Zealand.

Played out in front of more than 350 attendees at Cordis in Auckland -- once again the largest ever in-person audience for the market’s leading gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) awards program -- the entire Kiwi ecosystem came together under the Reseller News roof to set a new industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment.

In total, 125 finalists (116 individuals and nine companies) were honoured as finalists from a pool of over 60 organisations and more than 160 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

Following an intensive judging process -- selected by an executive panel of more than 70 industry leaders -- 18 winners were selected across eight categories, in addition to two highly commended acknowledgements.

The collective aim of WIICTA is to ensure as many outstanding women are endorsed through this unique awards program as possible, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon aspiring female talent can shine across New Zealand.

“To all our finalists, highly commended and winners, congratulations from Reseller News,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Channel at Foundry. “This is an inspiring example of the deep levels of emerging and established female talent in New Zealand.”

In total, WIICTA honoured the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

All career stages were in the spotlight from graduate-level entrants to well-established CEOs, in addition to inspiring entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and technical experts, as well as talent rising through the ranks and consistent high-performing individuals. This was also supported by both individual and company champions of D&I initiatives.

Aligned to WIICTA was the launch of State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel, a newly released research report designed to examine gender D&I progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand.

This in-depth survey was conducted by Reseller News and focuses on three core pillars of gender D&I, spanning Tech Industry, Workplace and Personal Experience.

The study is based off of the responses of 160 New Zealand-based individuals. Research was open to female, male and other gender identities, welcoming submissions from CEO to graduate levels across all company sizes, industry segments and locations.

Questions were designed to be fielded by participants across different age groups, cultural backgrounds and job functions -- spanning management, sales, operations, technical and marketing roles -- irrespective of industry tenure.

"Our aim was to independently and confidentially source a range of perspectives industry-wide, aligned to the collective goal of moving the conversation forward in relation to gender D&I within the channel across New Zealand,” Yumul added.

Also in the spotlight at WIICTA was Sinead Boucher, chief executive of Stuff, as keynote speaker and a leader with a passion for equitable, inclusive and diverse workplaces. In conversation with Cathy O’Sullivan, editor of New Zealand at CIO, Boucher shared her journey from the early years of journalism as a police reporter for The Press in Christchurch to making the bold move to become CEO and owner of Stuff following a management buyout in 2020.

Reseller News congratulates all winners, highly commended and finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for supporting this initiative.

INNOVATION

This award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope.

PARTNER / TELCO:



Finalists:

Anisha Sule - 2degrees

Kaye Harding - Auror (formerly of Microsoft)

Justine Robinson - Cello

Tracey Cotter-Martin - Datacom

Alexandra Nott - Deloitte

Vicky McIndoe - Fujitsu

Trudi Allerby - Fusion5

Irina Winsley - Intergen

Jennifer Johnson - Kordia

Lauren Wethey - Vodafone

Winner: Tracey Cotter-Martin - Datacom

Tracey wins this award in recognition of her project work delivering tangible business results. Tracey built Datacom’s Future of Work strategy, an all-new delivery model to customers which considers the use of technology from a human-centric standpoint focusing on mindset, macro trends, industry pressure and addressing the social impact of digital operations to support the right people in the right career to achieve digital equity.

VENDOR / DISTRIBUTOR:



Finalists:

Shivonne Londt - Amazon Web Services

Lucia Oles - Cisco

Aimee Jones - Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Kim McKay - HP

Sejal Shah - Ingram Micro

Emma Barrett - Microsoft

Natasha Mahony - Salesforce

Highly Commended: Natasha Mahony - Salesforce

Winner: Lucia Oles - Cisco

Lucia wins this award for her ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking as the change management lead for the robotics centre of excellence with a strong focus on customer success. Lucia played an instrumental role in a number of innovations for a financial institution customer, challenging the status quo to come up with unique solutions that set new standards for best practice in innovation through intelligent robotic automation.

Read more on the next page...