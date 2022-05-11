New gender D&I research spotlights NZ channel

In-depth survey conducted by Reseller News and focuses on three core pillars of gender D&I, spanning Tech Industry, Workplace and Personal Experience.

State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel is a newly released research report designed to examine gender diversity and inclusion (D&I) progress across the entire ecosystem of partners, vendors and distributors in New Zealand.



This in-depth survey was conducted by Reseller News and focuses on three core pillars of gender D&I, spanning Tech Industry, Workplace and Personal Experience.

The study is based off of the responses of 160 New Zealand-based individuals. Research was open to female, male and other gender identities, welcoming submissions from CEO to graduate levels across all company sizes, industry segments and locations.

Questions were designed to be fielded by participants across different age groups, cultural backgrounds and job functions -- spanning management, sales, operations, technical and marketing roles -- irrespective of industry tenure.

"Our aim was to independently and confidentially source a range of perspectives industry-wide, aligned to the collective goal of moving the conversation forward in relation to gender D&I within the channel across New Zealand," said Cherry Yumul, Vice President of Channel at Foundry.

The research was also launched to further enhance Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), which celebrates gender diversity and recognises female excellence across the technology channel, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures in New Zealand.

All career stages are in the spotlight from graduate-level entrants to well-established CEOs, in addition to inspiring entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and technical experts, as well as talent rising through the ranks and consistent high-performing individuals. This is also supported by both individual and company champions of D&I initiatives.

WIICTA honours the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

In housing the largest celebration of female excellence within the technology channel, WIICTA stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for female achievement and accomplishment in New Zealand.

To download a copy of State of Gender Diversity in the Tech Channel: New Zealand -- click here