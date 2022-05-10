SMX teams with Red Sift to deliver integrated email protection

Richard Fraser (SMX) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based email security company SMX is partnering with Red Sift to jointly deliver DMARC domain protection.

London-based Red Sift, which provides integrated cloud email security and brand protection, said the exclusive partnership would help enterprises in Australia and New Zealand strengthen their email security posture and threat protection.

Red Sift’s reporting platform is integrated with SMX’s new domain protection service (DPS) to deliver a joint DMARC implementation offering, helping customers improve email threat monitoring and agility in response.

“Every company in Australasia has a unique threat environment and clients increasingly want a region-specific, locally designed and supported approach to cyber security,” says Richard Fraser, CEO of SMX, which recommitted itself to supporting partners in March.

“Our DMARC managed service, DPS, made possible through this strategic partnership with Red Sift, provides clients with the tailored protection profile required to respond in real-time to dynamic threats, and will enhance email cyber-security throughout Australia and New Zealand.”

According to Gartner, 90 per cent of the Global 2000 will have DMARC in place by 2026.



“SMX shares our mission to provide enterprises with the solutions necessary to proactively protect their business and brand reputation from email security threats, rather than ‘mopping up’ after an attack,” said Cameron McLean, regional manager, Asia Pacific, at Red Sift.

“Our partnership with SMX enables us to help more organisations in Australia and New Zealand strengthen their DMARC implementations, and we’re excited to continue to scale globally in partnership with SMX.”