Richard Adams appointed CEO of Spark ICT unit CCL

Adams starts in the new role immediately after Heather Graham's departure.

Richard Adams (CCL) Credit: Supplied

Telco giant Spark has promoted internally to find a new chief executive for its major ICT services division, CCL.

Richard Adams, formerly consumer channels lead at Spark, will replace Heather Graham, who is returning to the US.

"Our new leader, Richard, has a wealth of experience across Spark and Spark Business Group," CCL wrote in a LinkedIn post. "Most recently leading our consumer channels business, he previously led our business sales and service teams across central and southern New Zealand, and will be known to many of CCL’s customers and partners."

Adams also brought experience in developing the solutions that Spark Business Group offers to public and private sector customers, across ICT solutions, data centres and many cloud-based services.

Adams starts immediately with a round of introductions to our staff, customers, and partners.

Spark's cloud, security and service management unit emerged as an underperformer when the listed telco reported its half-year results in February.



Growth of 3.2 per cent during the period, to reach $224 million in revenue, significantly lagged a target of 5 per cent to 8 per cent, Spark told shareholders.

Cloud growth was driven by demand for public cloud and growth in the health sector, Spark reported. Service management growth, meanwhile, was impacted by restricted access to client sites during the pandemic. However, Spark reported, its sales pipeline remained strong.

Graham, an Australian formerly of Oracle, joined CCL last February from Texas, replacing CCL veteran Andrew Allan.

More coming...