NTT rolls out IoT services targeting sustainability

Credit: Dreamstime

NTT has unveiled plans to help businesses advance progress against sustainability initiatives and reduce carbon footprint through a services-led Internet of Things (IoT) offering.

Launched as IoT Services for Sustainability, the solution is designed to help customers make data-driven decisions through the intelligent use of IoT connectivity, aligned to corporate sustainability objectives.

Specifically, the new solution stack incorporates both IT and OT integration with end-to-end support, built to provide energy cost savings, faster reduction in emissions and advanced operational excellence.

The offering is also supported by NTT’s new LoRaWAN network, and the global system integrator’s (GSI) catalogue of sensors to “measure, monitor and collect data” to meet sustainability requirements.

“IoT technologies are an essential tool in the global fight against climate change,” said Jeff Merritt, head of Urban Transformation at the World Economic Forum. “We know what actions are needed to build a more sustainable future and have a robust suite of technologies available to help deliver this impact.

“As the world looks to accelerate the implementation of these solutions, organisations like NTT will have a critical role to play in helping companies and governments capitalise on this opportunity.”

The launch follows the appointment of wireless industry specialist Devin Yaung as senior vice president of Group Enterprise IoT Products and Services, and Vicky Bullivant as senior vice president of Group Sustainability, to drive growth and momentum across NTT’s IoT and sustainability initiatives.

According to Yaung, almost two-thirds (61.4 per cent) of CEOs are now aligning company strategies to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“Yet only two out of five businesses have the solutions needed to meet the organisation's immediate objectives,” Yaung noted. “Therefore, it is more critical than ever to prioritise and deliver sustainability solutions for our enterprise customers.

“Our new stack of solutions will help organisations reach their sustainability goals and improve operations across their business, whether it is reducing waste from manufacturing defects or understanding the carbon footprint of their supply chain.”

Yaung said the use of IoT will “empower businesses” to make decisions in real-time, streamlining processes and overhauling the overall sustainability of their business in the process.

“We’re proud to be announcing this offering at such a critical time, and we look forward to driving change alongside our clients to create a more sustainable future,” Yaung added.