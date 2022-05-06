Datacom nabs Leaven co-founder Mike Walls from CCL

Mike Walls returns to his roots at Datacom after nearly a decade at Spark.

Mike Walls (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned CCL's director of cloud transformation has swung over to Datacom, taking on the role of associate director of cloud transformation, replacing Arthur Shih.

Mike Walls, who co-founded Spark's cloud consultancy Leaven in 2019, will focus on helping customers adapt and modernise by using cloud, digital technology and adopting modern ways of working.

Shih departed Datacom earlier this year, after more than 15 years with the company. He has since moved on as the CEO of IT services and consulting outfit, Humanetix.

"Datacom is obviously a powerhouse of IT services, but it’s the renewed purpose to make a difference by turning the imaginable into reality and the company’s willingness to adapt, that really energises me,” Walls said.

"We are firmly in the fourth industrial revolution – the age of digital. It’s an era enabled by the cloud, providing ubiquitous access to digital technologies that are transforming how we live and work."

Walls brings more than ten years of experience in enabling cloud adoption and business transformation.

Datacom’s ability to help customers thrive and shape their futures was underpinned by its investment and capabilities in public cloud, digital engineering, application development and transformational services, he said.

Before co-founding Leaven, Walls spent ten years working with the now Spark-owned cloud services company Revera. While there he successfully lead Revera’s bid to become a preferred supplier of infrastructure-as-a-service to government,

Walls went on to roles as CTO and head of portfolio and professional services through multiple years of double-digit growth.

Several senior project management roles also feature on his CV, including working with the Youth Justice Board and Ministry of Justice in the UK.

The appointment also marks a return: Walls began his career in technology with Datacom providing desktop and server support before becoming national operations team leader in 2001.