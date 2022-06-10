DXC Red Rock consolidates 21 Oracle databases at MBIE

One of New Zealand's largest government agencies invested heavily to support remote work during the pandemic.

David Habershon (MBIE) Credit: Supplied

Facing an end-of-support deadline, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has migrated its Oracle databases to a new dedicated environment.

Dubbed "Oracle as a service", the project saw many disparate Oracle databases moved onto a new dedicated environment supported by DXC Red Rock at a whole of life cost of $2.5 million.

"This provided the Ministry with flexibility in future Oracle database upgrades as the previous configuration would have required significant effort to migrate 21 systems in a big-bang approach," the ministry told Parliament's Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee in February.

"The current version of the ministry’s business critical Oracle databases is on extended support ended in December 2020," the ministry reported. "There is an urgent need to perform the upgrade to a current Oracle version of 12c or beyond to ensure mainstream support and to reduce the likelihood of major incidents or downtime."

Simon Ferguson, MBIE's manager of group business systems, confirmed this week that all databases on the Oracle Database platform had now been upgraded to version 12c or higher.

The project was one of a slew of ICT initiatives undertaken or under way during 2021.

Having already upgraded its digital workplace in a $12.5 million project to support remote work, the ministry also undertook a Windows 10 and Microsoft Office upgrade with a whole of life cost of $25.9 million.

David Habershon, acting general manager of digital operations at MBIE told Reseller News the project successfully implemented a Windows 10 and Office 365 environment that was stable, secure and would be in support for some time to come.

"The right standards and security enable MBIE to utilise cloud desktop software services," Habershon said. "This avoids much of the cost of establishing future projects to upgrade desktop software."

It was also a big step towards implementing new tools that would further simplify the effort and reduce the cost to manage new desktop software releases.

The final cost of this upgrade was $13.3 million, saving about $1 million through project team members providing support to MBIE staff rather than outsourcing this.

A project to replace the ministry's existing API platform with one built on Microsoft Azure API Manager was costed at $4.1 million including the redevelopment of all APIs and the migration of internal and external systems and customers.

A three-year, $13.7 million project is addressing a variety of ICT operational capability and maintenance activities such as delivering an improved service catalogue and configuration management database alongside support for remote and flexible working.

An FMIS switch to Technology One's cloud-based CI Anywhere was also in train after a payroll replacement saw SAP rolled out.