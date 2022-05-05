Zscaler selects John Milionis to lead A/NZ channel

John Milionis (Zscaler). Credit: Zscaler

Security vendor Zscaler has hired John Milionis as its new head of Australia and New Zealand channels and alliances.

He steps into the role vacated by Foad Farrokhnia who was promoted as APJ head of alliance and channels.

Based in Melbourne, Milionis is responsible for leading Zscaler’s A/NZ channels go-to-market strategy with a focus on growth.

He will focus on enhancing partnerships with managed service partners, value added resellers, and systems integration alliance vendors in enabling secure cloud transformation for customers across commercial, enterprise, and public sector market segments.

“As we move further in 2022 with brighter days on the horizon, leading Australian enterprises want to accelerate their investments in cloud security solutions,” Milionis said.

“I’m looking forward to working with our channel partners to enable our joint customers to break free from legacy approaches to security with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform.

“Zscaler is committed to helping customers accelerate their cloud security transformations and a committed, certified and highly regarded ANZ channel partner network will provide them with the best possible experience on their ongoing digital transformation journeys.”

Milionis maintains more than 25 years of experience working for companies such as Forcepoint, Riverbed Technology, Sinefa, Strategic Capital Partners, Snowy Mountain Spring Water and Westpac.

“His extensive experience in sales, consulting, and channel development, will continue to drive our escalating growth,” Farrokhnia said. “He also has terrific skills from his experience at several dynamic, growing companies where he was instrumental in scaling their channel partner network from the start-up phase all the way through to regional expansion.”

Datacom and The Instillery were among the first two managed service provider Zscaler partnerships in New Zealand.