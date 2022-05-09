Cybersecurity specialist Rapid7 lands in NZ with two key hires

Boots on the ground will augment and develop Rapid7's existing partner network.

Craig Betts (Rapid7) Credit: Reseller News

Nasdaq-listed cybersecurity company Rapid7 is targeting the New Zealand market with its first two local hires.

Craig Betts, previously major account manager at Check Point Software, is now Rapid 7's local director of sales. Rapid 7 also signed up Trevor Pretty, formerly of Defend, as senior security solutions engineer.

In a post, Betts said Rapid7 had made the Investment to have people on the ground in New Zealand.

"I look forward to working with my colleague Trevor Pretty and the wider A/NZ and APAC teams to deliver high value customer-centric outcomes in this ever changing and demanding cyber security world," he wrote.

Betts described his role as delivering solutions that reduce the time and effort to "root cause" across infrastructure, network and cloud and ensuring customer value was delivered.

Betts and Pretty are both based in Auckland.



Boston-based Rapid7 was founded in 2000 and boasts more than 10,000 customers. Annualised recurring revenue of just under US$600M for the year to 31 December 2021 was up 38 per cent on 2020.

"We ended 2021 on a high note, delivering strong fourth quarter results across our security transformation and vulnerability management solutions," said chairman and CEO Corey Thomas.

In 2017, Rapid7 launched a partner programme called PACT (partnering with accountability, consistency, and transparency) created to enhance the company's expanding portfolio of products and services, while better defining parameters for ongoing success with partners.

Rapid7 PACT focused on enabling partners to deliver the company’s expanded solutions and professional services at scale, with virtual training and certification programmes, interactive reporting and analytics, differentiated benefits and clear success metrics.

“We believe our partners are a key element to our next phase of growth," said Andrew Burton, COO of Rapid7 on launch. "The introduction of PACT is designed to strengthen relationships with partners who are prepared to meet customer needs in a changing IT and security landscape."

Rapid7 already has a reseller network in New Zealand including Datacom, Deloitte, Vector and Wellington-based Techtonics.

"Trevor and I look forward to working with existing partner and building the channel," Betts told Reseller News.



Rapid7 was named among the top 10 global cyber security companies last September.