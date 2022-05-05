SAP New Zealand reports strong 2021 off 13 'Rise' cloud migrations

Adrian Griffin (SAP) Credit: Supplied

SAP New Zealand’s revenue surged by more than 28 per cent from $143.2 million to $184 million in the year to 31 December 2021.

While growth was evident in all areas across cloud, software, support and services, increased expenses subdued growth in profit. Operating profit lifted by close to 10 per cent, from $14.9 million to $16.3 million, while net profit fared better on lower tax costs.

Newly appointed managing director Adrian Griffin said 2021 was a very positive year with SAP’s Rise cloud transition programme with the messaging gaining traction and creating further momentum.

“In New Zealand we signed 13 of those last year, both transformation and technical migrations,” Griffin said. “That message is really resonating with customers.”

The pandemic helped lift interest in digitisation among customers at both management and board level.

“I think a lot of customers got caught out during COVID,” Griffin said. “Not just the corporate, but all the lines of business are asking about their response to automation and to digitising and being connected to customers.

“So we are seeing a real uptick in momentum to transform via cloud.”

SAP’s local partner network was another highlight, with the big systems integrators ramping up despite constraints at the border.

“Some of these projects are extremely large transformations, so we do rely on globals coming in to help the bigger organisations,” Griffin said.

"When you go through the Deloittes, Accentures, EYs, all are very well engaged across our customer base and it’s good to see some of the Indian systems integrators come back as well, engaged in different projects, and even the smaller side of our partner base.”

For SAP NZ, direct customer engagement happened for some technical parts of customer onboarding or when the engagement involved very bespoke or new products. Customers would sometimes ask SAP to “front foot” such engagements to increase linkages to product development and to gain access to tooling for use in technical migrations.

“We are only 10 to 12 percent of the market," Griffin said. "We are not here to be everything. We really want to support our ecosystem.”

Globally, Rise with SAP hit US$9 billion in 2022 and was expected to reach US$22 billion in 2025 with similar growth rates expected in the local market.

Open borders would also now allow Australian and other global SAP service colleagues into New Zealand to further accelerate some programmes.

Sustainability and supporting sustainability reporting were now essential for many boards and would be another area of targeted effort.

Transformation had to be value driven, Griffin said.

“Inside of our core products, things like automation and innovation are just built into the platforms," he said.

"At the moment you see automation and innovation almost as side carts. If we can build those things within SAP that's great, but for every customer it has to be at the right moment."

Across the continuum from technical migration to transformation, every customer was choosing a different path.

Griffin cited work at Vodafone NZ, which had to migrate off Vodafone Group's SAP system onto one of its own after the local business was sold, as one standout.

This was achieved in just eight months, including greenfield deployments of HR, procurement and other SAP functionality.

“For both Vodafone and our partner Infosys to achieve that in just eight months was great,” Griffin said.