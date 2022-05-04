Nathan Knight becomes Hitachi Vantara A/NZ country leader

Steps into Adrian Johnson's role who was promoted in February.

Adrian Johnson and Nathan Knight. Credit: Hitachi Vantara

Storage vendor Hitachi Vantara has hired Nathan Knight as its new vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

He steps into the role vacated by Adrian Johnson who was promoted in February as the vendor’s Asia Pacific vice president of its digital infrastructure business unit.

Knight previously spent more than eight years at Lenovo, serving as A/NZ managing director for its Infrastructure Solutions Group in A/NZ for the past three.

Knight has accrued more than two decades in the IT industry working at companies such as Acer, HPE, Ingram Micro and Renaissance.

“I'm excited to work with a brilliant team to bring data to life for our customers and partners with best-in-class intelligent, autonomous and cloud ready solutions and services,” Knight said in a LinkedIn post.

Recently Hitachi shook up its distribution partnerships in A/NZ, swapping Dicker Data in favour of Arrow Electronics aligning with its global distribution strategy in the process.

After spending a decade with the storage vendor, Jonathan Fester was promoted to lead Hitachi’s A/NZ channel.

























