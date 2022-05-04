Research: Strong cloud investment set to continue in New Zealand

New research from CCL finds no let-up in the pace of cloud-based transformation, despite skill shortages.

Tim Howell (CCL) Credit: Supplied

Half of the New Zealand organisations responding to a major survey report they are intending to invest more in cloud services over the next year.

Investment sentiment is even stronger at the top end of town, with larger organisations especially likely to increase their cloud investment, research commissioned by Spark cloud unit CCL said.

Given cloud adoption and investment increased markedly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the results appear to confirm there will be little or no let-up in the pace of digital transformation in both business and government.

Overall, the 425 participants surveyed agreed the cloud was fundamental to organisational success and saw significant opportunities resulting from its use, the report found.

"Cloud users further along the journey are most confident with the cloud," the survey found. "Leading cloud adopters report a greater return on investment, are more likely to adopt a public or hybrid cloud model, and are utilising the cloud for agile and flexible working."

Most organisations agreed the pandemic had accelerated their adoption of cloud services. Over the next 12 months, more than half were actively exploring how they could "tinker" with their current model.

Organisations are using cloud technologies to realise a range of transformative benefits.

"Foremost is improving operational efficiency (39 per cent) and flexible work for employees (38 per cent). By contrast developing industry specific solutions (17 per cent) and developing cloud ecosystem partnerships (20 per cent) are ranked lowest."

Switching legacy for the cloud was a central feature of current migration programmes.

"Standard application migration options include replacing legacy applications with cloud applications, rehosting – aka lifting and shifting, and replatforming with component changes," the report said.

However, decision-makers were wary of costs, mainly related to cloud skills shortages, capability, and data sovereignty.

While private cloud was the most widely used model currently, a hybrid future is expected, with many eying hybrid models to improve efficiency, customer and user experience, and flexibility.

Data and IoT emerged top of the transformation agenda as organisations searched for operational efficiency, work flexibility, insights to support decision-making, and improved user experiences.

"After more than 20 years in the IT industry here in New Zealand, it is clear there is both a right way and an expensive way to do things in the cloud." said Tim Howell, director of marketing and strategy at CCL and Spark cloud consulting unit Leaven.



"With a significant portion of organisations citing lack of skills or lack of expertise and capability, this puts the onus on industry to think differently about how to scale our sector.

"Organisations need to have the right people and process foundations in place to help ensure the successful implementation of any technology. Without these, they will not be able to achieve the outcomes they need."

