Northland Regional Council rolls out Infor to replace Technology One

Credit: Rob O'Neill

Northland Regional Council is replacing its aged, heavily customised and unintegrated core Technology One software with cloud-based systems from Infor.

The implementation, which is costed at $9.3 million over ten years, kicked off last October and is scheduled to be complete around May next year.

Northland Regional Council (NRC) deputy chief executive Bruce Howse told Reseller News the council used some of the work previously done by Waikato Regional Council, which is also rolling out Infor, and earlier by Wellington Regional Council, which replaced its SAP software with Technology One.

A thorough and independent process was followed to ensure that the solution selected was the right choice, and fit for NRC, Howse said.

"Council went through an extensive, thorough and robust selection process evaluating several solutions before finally selecting the Infor solution in July 2021, subject to securing funding through the long term plan," he said.

Infor provided the best functional fit against NRC requirements, delivered a modern cloud technology solution and presented the ability to establish a long-term strategic relationship, Howse said.

High-level functional areas covered by the project are financials including budgeting, procurement and supply chain, human capital management and asset management, along with a user adoption platform and business intelligence and analytics.

The procurement kicked off after a business benefits review of a selection of NRC's processes and systems undertaken by Negotiate Consulting, a business case from 2019 said.

The document went on to outline the challenges NRC faced with its dated and functionally incomplete legacy implementation.

Significant gaps in core capabilities, including the management of health and safety, human resources and assets, were noted.

Other challenges included the risk, age and complexity of the current system; the need for manual data management processes and a lack of financial data integration; inability of current systems to keep up with organisational growth and the pace of technological change; and a lack of alignment with systems used within the regional and local government sector and NRC's strategy to shift to SaaS.

"The enterprise IT system project will enable council to build improved capability through the provision of standard, efficient business processes and access to integrated, timely and accurate information when and where required through the use of modern integrated IT systems," the business case explained.

"This transition is an unavoidable industry trend and in many ways an issue of timing – being proactive and

managing the transition or waiting for a significant failure that forces our move with the inherent risk to the organisation."

Replacing dated core systems and processes with modern, efficient technology would allow NRC to "confidently take the organisation forward into the next decade."

NRC considered four options for its replacement strategy: the status quo; entering into a shared service agreement with Auckland Council, which has rolled out SAP; a syndicated procurement with Waikato Regional Council; and initiating its own procurement.

Infor NZ last week reported it improved revenue during the year to 31 December 2021 from $33.9 million to $46.9 million. Profit lifted from $3 million to $5.5 million.

The New York-based company, which was bought by Koch Industries in 2020, has been pushing hard to deliver industry specific suites of SaaS software and the accounts indicate that strategy is achieving traction.

On premise license revenue was $1.1 million compared with SaaS revenue of $12.5 million. Maintenance and support services delivered $9.6 million while professional services delivered $22.3 million.

NRC's system replacement project, which is being implemented internally with Infor, was currently on schedule and budget, Howse said.



Other local Infor projects include an asset management-focused rollout at Auckland Transport and a full ERP replacement at meat co-op Alliance Group.