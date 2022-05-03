Menu
Tricentis takes on Damien Wong as senior APAC VP

Comes into the fold after two years at Confluent.

Damien Wong (Tricentis)

Austrian-founded software testing company Tricentis has appointed Confluent’s former Asia Pacific (APAC) and Japan vice president Damien Wong as its senior APAC VP

Based in Singapore, Wong will be responsible for all aspects of Tricentis’ go-to-market strategy and expansion efforts across the APAC region.

“Damien has extensive experience across Asia Pacific and is ideally suited to help our customers realise value,” said Ian Steward, chief revenue officer at Tricentis.

“We look forward to working with him and supporting the continued expansion of the APAC market for Tricentis.”

In addition to his two years at Confluent, his extensive experience also includes eight years at Red Hat and four-and-a-half years at HP Software, as well as time at MediaCorp, Mercury, META Group, Institute for Infocomm Research, Firium Solutions and Accenture.

“The opportunity for growth across APAC is significant and I am looking forward to leading the APAC Tricentis team as we work with our customers and partners to achieve exceptional outcomes,” Wong added.


