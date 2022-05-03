SecureCom delivers cloud-based network services to 200 Kiwi care homes

System designed to work with SaaS, private and public cloud with granular performance insights and control.

Greg Mikkelsen (SecureCom) Credit: Reseller News

IT managed services provider SecureCom is now delivering network services to over 200 NZCare and Geneva Community Living sites nationwide.

New Zealand Health Group, the largest network of community health, disability, and wellbeing providers in the country, inked a five year deal with Auckland-based SecureCom to implement its TotalNet cloud-based network system. TotalNet was developed in partnership with Cisco Meraki.

SecureCom proposed a standardised, secure cloud-based SD-WAN and Wi-Fi solution that would provide an excellent end-user experience, optimum WAN connectivity, more effective and synchronised communications across the community home network.

The system had to be designed to work with SaaS applications and both private and public cloud, with

granular insights and control into the network and application performance down to an end user level. Other critical requirements included site resilience, protection against denial of service attacks and broader enterprise security.



"Consolidating the services from various IT providers we work with into one simple and innovative solution from

SecureCom will increase connection and add further to the quality of support that NZCare and Geneva Community Living provide to disabled people, their whānau and our workforce,” said Vicki Stewart, director of disability and social services at New Zealand Health Group.

SecureCom sales and marketing director Greg Mikkelsen said the deal was won after a rigorous request for proposal process involving major New Zealand network operators.

"Our TotalNet solution is increasingly being used by New Zealand businesses to lower their total cost of ownership, improve their security and end user experience as they move into a cloud-centric world," he said.

SecureCom won the deal based on a number of factors.

"We liked the consistency of the approach nationwide, ensuring a standardised solution that is easy to manage and cost-effective," said Peter Radich, chief digital officer for New Zealand Health Group.

"Given the nature of what we do, security is critically important. We liked the security aspect of their solution with a firewall at every site combined with 4G backup in the inevitable case of broadband outages.

"Finally, having our network looked after by our existing IT service desk with insights from the end user, right through to the data source, will ensure an optimised experience for all our teams nationwide."

"One of SecureCom's core values is 'caring', so we are thrilled to partner with an organisation that embodies that daily to support people with disability," Mikkelsen said.

During the pandemic, SecureCom also rolled out a 150-site network for Liquorland while earlier this year it won a major managed services deal at MediaWorks.



