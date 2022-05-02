How Ingram Micro is helping the NZ channel return to ‘normality’

Jason Langley (Ingram Micro NZ) Credit: Jason Langley

When Ingram Micro New Zealand employees return to the distributor’s Auckland office this week, they will be greeted with an unfamiliar set-up.

Catering to a ‘new normal’ of hybrid working, Ingram Micro has completely refurbished its Rosedale facility with a “more modern, collaborative" hotdesking layout.

Complete with new “collaboration zones”, the refurbishment comes as the distributor envisions a more creative and flexible approach to working – both internally and across the Kiwi channel.

Speaking to Reseller News, Ingram Micro NZ managing director Jason Langley said the company plans to bring its team back for two days weekly starting on 2 May.

“The end result will be a departure from where we began the process back in 2019, but COVID gave us an opportunity to look at things from a different viewpoint,” he said.

“What we need from our workplace environment now is much different from what it was back then and we’re looking forward to creating an environment that encourages creativity and collaboration, while using the technology we represent to support flexibility and new ways to work.”

Ultimately, the office refurbishment is just the tip of the iceberg as to how Ingram Micro and the wider New Zealand channel is looking to return to normality in 2022.

As Langley explained, 2020 created a wave of unprecedented uncertainty across the channel, forcing the distributor to “make a lot of decisions [they had] never had to consider before”.

“Ensuring we were supporting our local team to the best of our ability was at the forefront of every decision,” he said.

“While the COVID environment continued to evolve through 2021, many of the unprecedented decisions had already been made, so we were able to navigate subtle changes by referring back to a COVID playbook we established early on, resulting in less time making decisions and more time focusing on supporting our partners and our teammates.”

Having learnt from two years of disruption and remote working, Ingram Micro is now translating these experiences into its customer and partner interaction.

One way it is doing this is through its Global Digital Solutions organisation, which aims to make it easier and “more valuable” for partners to work with Ingram Micro. It is also in the process of creating platforms and systems “that improve the experience of partnering with Ingram Micro for all stakeholders”, Langley said.

“Data is central to the approach we’re taking and we are using that data to provide insights to our partners that will help them make better decisions and do better business,” he said. “Considering the scope of the project, the development timeline is aggressive. I’m looking forward to sharing more details with our partners in the very near future.”

Sustained buoyancy

Despite the prolonged presence of COVID-19, 2021 was a largely positive year for Ingram Micro, Langley believes, saying that that the market responded well, while the continued demand for work-from-home equipment kept the wheels moving.

However, as the MD noted, New Zealand, like everywhere, is currently plagued by ongoing supply chain constraints, as the chip shortage and ongoing logistical disruptions continue to bite.

“Generally speaking, the partner ecosystem appears to be doing well and enjoying a degree of sustained buoyancy despite the challenges presented by COVID and widespread supply constraint,” Langley said.

“The latter is still creating new challenges to overcome and, in some cases, is creating pressure on credit lines and cashflow, as resellers order in advance of customer requirement to ensure they can meet near term demand.

“Overall, however, there’s still growth opportunity in the channel and we’re excited to see where the year takes us.”

In terms of technology, hybrid work solutions will continue to be in demand for customers in 2022, serving both those using on-premises and cloud. These sit neatly alongside cyber security, an issue that has caused no shortage of high-profile incidents, including the attack on Waikato district health board (DHB) – dubbed “probably the biggest cyber-attack in New Zealand’s history”.

“We’re seeing increased appetite for consumption-based models for hardware and we’re also seeing growing demand for services, particularly around cyber security, in which we support partners with consultancy services and technical expertise they can then offer to their customers in the form of penetration testing, threat modelling, vulnerability assessment and virtual CISO [chief information security officer], for example,” Langley said.

He added that demand for internet of things (IoT) solutions are also gaining momentum in New Zealand, with Ingram Micro offering end-to-end assistance to partners “bringing everything together into a turn-key solution that includes sensors, gateways, network connectivity and management software”.

Looking ahead more broadly, Langley remains optimistic about Ingram Micro’s fortunes for the remainder of the year.

“Across the channel, people appear to be excited to get back to a degree of normality, particularly with a return to face-to-face engagement,” he said.

“We’re still social creatures after all. We’re seeing an increasing amount of new project work in the market and partners are reporting an increasing amount of request-for-proposal activity and general demand, with customers having capex to spend on projects previously put on the back-burner due to COVID-19.

“The remainder of the year ahead is looking bright.”