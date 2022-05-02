Mercury NZ enters the retail broadband and mobile markets

Vince Hawksworth (Mercury NZ) Credit: Supplied

Mercury NZ’s acquisition of Trustpower's retail business is now unconditional, with completion expected today for a final price of $467 million.

The buy out will double Mercury’s total customer connections and accelerate its entry into the telecommunications market with a 7.8 per cent share of connections to the ultrafast broadband network.

Trustpower's retail business has also been a reseller of Spark's mobile services since 2018.

Trustpower retail sells electricity, gas, fixed and wireless broadband, and mobile phone services, serving around 416,000 connections. The combined businesses, with around 787,000 connections, created what Mercury described as "New Zealand’s leading multi-product utilities retail business".

The final acquisition price was made up the underlying purchase price of $426 million plus a working capital contribution of $41 million.

“Going from a dual utility provider to a truly multi-product retailer adds material value for our customers in terms of convenience, cost efficiencies and the delivery of innovative and exciting products,” Mercury chief executive Vince Hawksworth told shareholders this morning.

“Multi-product bundling is a market where Trustpower has had great success and we know nearly half of Mercury customers like the idea of having a single utility provider."

Hawksworth was CEO of Trustpower until January 2020, when he shifted into the leadership of Mercury NZ.

Greater scale would also allow Mercury to invest in the underlying technology platform, enabling better services and an improved customer experience, he said.

“We want to provide a best-in-class customer experience, including frictionless interactions across multiple touchpoints, as we deliver new products and experiences," Hawksworth said.



Mercury has been upgrading and extending core IT systems, centred on SAP, for some years to support innovation, improve customer service and cut costs.

In 2016 it launched a fifteen-month "technical upgrade" to the company's core SAP software. In the process, strategic changes were targeted, with the SAP applications shifted into the cloud with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the rollout of SAP's Hana real-time data platform.

Meters were upgraded, an app launched and SAP's Hybris implemented in Mercury's contact centre. Amazon Echo and Alexa Skill technologies were deployed via AWS to allow customers to access parts of their account data by voice command.

Meanwhile, Trustpower engaged its core systems provider, Gentrack, to facilitate the sale by replicating the company's existing retail solution for deployment on AWS.

Hawksworth said today both Mercury and Trustpower customers would continue to receive the same high standard of service they’ve known from both retail brands.

“Today is about welcoming around 570 new colleagues to Mercury, taking us to around 1400 employees nationwide," he said. "My executive team is growing too, with the addition of Fiona Smith, Trustpower’s general manager customer operations, and Paul Bacon, Trustpower’s general manager markets.

“Our focus moves quickly to how we integrate the two retail businesses supported by our outstanding generation assets, and how we can be innovative, responsive and streamlined in the way we operate.”

As of Thursday, Trustpower is rebranding as Manawa Energy.

