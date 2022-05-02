ServiceNow grows 27% despite significant global challenges

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott said that global challenges like the war in Ukraine “have underscored the urgency of investment in digital business".

Bill McDermott (ServiceNow) Credit: ServiceNow

ServiceNow continues to grow its subscription business, despite significant global challenges, including the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The help-desk software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, which is led by former SAP CEO Bill McDermott, posted revenue of US$1.7 billion for the first quarter of 2022, up 27 per cent from the previous year.

Subscription revenue accounted for the vast majority of that number, at $1.6 billion, which was up 26 per cent year‑over‑year, while professional services accounted for the remaining $91 million in revenue. Net income for the quarter was $75 million.

"We are in a sustained demand environment," McDermott said. "Companies are investing with a sense of urgency in technologies that get them to the right outcomes, fast. It’s very clear that businesses can no longer revert to the ‘status quo.’ We’re now in a tech‑to‑compete world."

Referencing ongoing business challenges, such as rising inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine, ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono said that while “enterprises are navigating a macro environment filled with a myriad of challenges,” ServiceNow has been able to “to continue delivering strong results.”

McDermott also shrugged off any potential business impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“While there are significant challenges in the world, particularly in the Eastern European situation, we have not seen a material impact on our market," he told analysts. "To the contrary, the challenges have underscored the urgency of investment in digital business."

Last month, ServiceNow launched the latest version of its workflow automation platform, called San Diego, which featured an updated design alongside a substantial focus on automation, supported by added robotic process automation capabilities.