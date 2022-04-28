Overseas Investment Office green-lights Amazon's NZ data centre region

AWS advances its plan to open a New Zealand data centre region in 2024.

Tiffany Bloomquist (AWS) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office has granted consent for AWS to proceed with its planned development of a local data centre region.

AWS subsidiary Amazon Data Services NZ, which owns and operates the IT infrastructure that currently underpins AWS' NZ Edge location, had satisfied the OIO's investor test and national interest test criteria, a note published today said.

The consideration to be paid was withheld and the vendor described only as "various data centre service providers and property owners with assets and land in New Zealand".

A blog post by Tiffany Bloomquist, country manager for commercial operations at AWS New Zealand, said the estimated NZD $7.5 billion, 15-year investment was projected to create 1000 jobs and contribute $10.8 billion to Aotearoa’s GDP.

"Our AWS region will enable developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations to run their applications and serve customers with low latency from data centres located right here in New Zealand," she wrote.

"The AWS region will also enable local customers with data residency preferences to securely store data on AWS in New Zealand."

Financial statements filed in February show AWS NZ increased revenue year-on-year from $35.9 million in the period to the end of December 2020 to $93.8 million in 2021. Employee benefits increased from $26.1 million to $40.3 million over the same periods.

The local operation continued to operate in the red, however, mainly due to paying a cloud service fee of $32.5 million. No such fee was paid in 2020.

The OIO's note said to launch and operate the region, AWS would, among other activities, enter into service agreements with third party operators of facilities in New Zealand; and purchase from offshore suppliers IT equipment for installation in the facilities.

"Today’s announcement and these investments form part of our deep and long-term commitment to Aotearoa," Bloomquist wrote. "AWS has thousands of active customers across the country using our services each month to innovate quickly, increase operational efficiencies, and take their ideas to the world."

These included Air New Zealand, the Department of Conservation, Education Perfect, Halter, the Ministry of Health, Orion Health, Sharesies, The Clinician, TVNZ, UneeQ, the University of Auckland, Vector, Vodafone, Xero.

Key local AWS partners include Consegna, Datacom, Deloitte, Lancom, Spark Business Group and more.

The local data centres are expected to be operational in 2024.