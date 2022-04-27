'Little relief’ for customers as NZ contractors' hourly rates top $1,680

Credit: Dreamstime

Demand for technology contractors has "never been higher” in New Zealand as hourly fees for program directors reaches $1,680.

According to Hays’ Technology Contractor Rates Guide, New Zealand customers are facing increasing pressure from contractors’ rates with "little relief on the horizon".

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, access to tech talent has become increasingly strained due to closed international borders.

This coincided with customers’ accelerated digital transformations during COVID-19, creating a "highly competitive" market for specialist technology skills, increasing both the demand for contractors and the fees they can command.

According to Hays’ report, contractors in project and change management command some of the highest hourly fees. At the top end, an enterprise architect based in either Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch can command up to $1,600 per hour.

Program directors across the three key cities are averaging $1,440 per hour but fees can reach as high as $1,600 per hour or even $1,680 for contractor in Wellington.

From a software perspective, contractor rates range from $680 for a developer based in Auckland while, at the top end, solutions architects in Wellington and Christchurch are commanding $1,120 per hour.

Reflecting high demand for cloud migration skills, cloud architects across New Zealand are looking at fees of between $1,200 to $1,280 while, on the lower end, DevOps specialists can demand between $720 to $1,140.

Reflecting another major market trend, cyber security specialists are also commanding quadruple-digit hourly fees. At the lower end, a New Zealand-based cyber security analyst can charge between $640 to $880, while at the upper end, a governance, risk, and compliance consultant averages around $1,160 per hour.

According to Hays’ report, the more advanced the technology project becomes, the smaller pool of talent to draw from, therefore putting even more pressure on more specialist skill sets.

Giving contractors some key takeaways, Hays suggested that while it was important for contractors to "know their worth", there is a line to be drawn to "avoid burning bridges or pricing yourself out of consideration".

Hays also recommended contractors continue to learn and invest in their skillsets while looking at the broader value exchange on offer, such as longer contracts.

For customers, Hays advised focusing on retention and personalised flexibility for an individual.

Other tips included widening the talent pool and developing internal training programs to upskill. Customers should also ensure its purpose and employee value "are up to date and communicated clearly throughout the recruitment process".