Mark Fioretto joins UiPath to lead A/NZ

Mark Fioretto (UiPath). Credit: UiPath

Robotic process automation (RPA) platform has hired Mark Fioretto as its new Australia and New Zealand area vice president.

UiPath senior vice president and managing director for Asia Pacific and Japan Rick Harshman said Mark will be leading the go-to-market and growth initiatives across A/NZ.

“A/NZ presents huge business opportunities with more enterprises embracing the needs for automation at scale and Environmental, Social and Governance [ESG] imperatives moving into boardroom discussions,” Harshman said. “Mark’s experience in driving digital transformation for businesses will be vital in delivering the fully automated enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential.

“His strategic leadership will certainly help accelerate our position as the partner of choice for C-suite leaders driving digital transformation.”

Prior to accepting his new role, Fioretto spent more than seven years at Dell Technologies, most recently as its senior vice president and managing director of enterprise in A/NZ.

He also worked at Citrix and spent 10 years with Nortel.

Fioretto's appointment comes as NCS moves ahead with plans to create a dedicated automation practice in partnership with UiPath, housing more than 250 employees with the aim of enhancing digital services offerings across the region.

Under the banner of NCS UiPath Automation Practice, NCS will seek to build automation solutions on the UiPath platform to enhance its NEXT services capabilities -- which operates as the provider’s dedicated digital transformation services arm.







