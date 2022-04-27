Synnex NZ hits all-time revenue high in 2021 financial year

Kee Ong - CEO, Synnex Australia and New Zealand Credit: Synnex

The New Zealand operation of major Taiwanese distributor Synnex enjoyed a sharp increase in sales during its 2021 financial year.

Financial statements lodged this week show sales revenue increased from $198.8 million in the year to the end of December 2020 to $230.6 million in the same period of 2021. After reporting a dip in revenue between 2018 and 2019, Synnex NZ's sales over the last two years reached consecutive all-time highs.

Profit before tax for the 2021 year was $3.5 million, up from $1.9 million in 2020.

In a pandemic year of supply chain disruptions, Synnex NZ appeared to increase its inventories markedly: $38.4 million of finished goods were on hand at year end, up from $22.4 million in 2020.

Significant local deals during the year included the renewal of an exclusive Ministry of Education contract for Synnex NZ resellers to supply New Zealand schools with Google Workspace for Education Plus licenses and Google Chrome upgrades for another three years.

Earlier in the year, the distributor also inked a distribution agreement to launch Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) and Google Workspace for Education in New Zealand.

In late 2020, Synnex NZ also landed an A/NZ deal to distribute Alibaba Cloud’s public cloud and hybrid cloud solutions via the Synnex Cloud marketplace.



Synnex was not alone among major distributors in enjoying surging sales during a period when end user organisations were forced to invest in hardware, software, collaboration tools and cyber security to support remote work.

New Zealand's biggest ICT distributor, Ingram Micro, reported revenues of $701 million for the year to 31 December, 2020, up from $653.3 million in 2019. Number two Dicker Data, which acquired Exeed for $68 million last year, has said it expected to record around $500 million in combined revenue in New Zealand.



Synnex's existing distribution relationships include Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Acer, Epson, Intel, Brother, Logitech and D-Link among many others.

Synnex NZ has been asked for comment.