Cisco appoints global veteran to head NZ business

Cisco has appointed Garrett Heraty country manager for New Zealand, replacing Leanne Buer, who left for Dell late last year.

Heraty is a long-term Cisco executive, having been with the company for over 15 years. He joined as a public sector account manager in Ireland in 2007 and has since gained experience across the Middle East and US.

Most recently, Heraty was managing Cisco's relationship with Amazon based in Bellevue, Washington state. He is now in the process of relocating to New Zealand.

Recent local Cisco deals include Spark New Zealand, which added two new modules to its Cisco IoT Control Centre connectivity platform in March. This allowed Spark customers to detect and address potential issues with their IoT deployments early, simplifying cost management and minimising unexpected charges.

Last year, real estate agency Barfoot &Thompson turned to Flashstack from Pure Storage and Cisco and implemented by Datacom to provide a cloud-based platform for its analytics.

Cisco Systems NZ reported trading revenue of $34.5 million for the year ended 31 July, 2021, down from $36.1 million in 2020. However, it also reported $4.8 million in additional revenue simply classified as "other" during the year.

Cisco NZ wrote a $4.6 million cheque to New Zealand's Inland Revenue Department during its 2019 financial year after a tax investigation.

Buer ran Cisco's local business since July 2019.