Voyager taps Spark for 100Gbit/s network upgrade

Seeby Woodhouse (Voyager Internet) Credit: Supplied

Voyager Internet is embarking on a 100Gbit/s upgrade to its network in response to ever increasing data usage and surging demand.

Voyager founder and managing director Seeby Woodhouse told Reseller News Spark's wholesale data transfer service had recently been selected for the upgrade, which is expected to be completed by 1 November.

"This network upgrade will ensure we continue providing our customers with seamless connectivity that meets their needs and expectations," Woodhouse said.

In 2019, Voyager upgraded its Auckland core network from 10Gbit/s to 100Gbit/s but since then demand nationwide has also increased, prompting the decision to upgrade the entire network.

"It's amazing to see the huge growth in New Zealand's data usage in just a few short years," Woodhouse said. "This investment in strengthening our network will ensure Voyager customers continue to have the best connectivity available, whether at home or work."

The upgrade would position Voyager as a premium New Zealand backhaul services provider, he said. The investment would enable Voyager to offer 10Gbit/s services including Level 2 Ethernet and national backhaul.

"The ability to offer these services will help our enterprise customers and our wholesale partners better serve their own requirements and customers by shifting traffic where it needs to go."

Voyager's network has local points of presence in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin, as well as Sydney. These direct connections provide high capacity and redundancy within New Zealand, as well as higher speeds and stability for services not yet homed within New Zealand via Sydney.