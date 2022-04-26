2degrees targets cloud services in new partnership with Microsoft and Umbrellar

New self-service portal enables streamlined purchases and support for Microsoft products, services and licenses.

Richard Hann (2degrees) Credit: Supplied

2degrees is working with Microsoft and Umbrellar to deliver what it described as a "streamlined ride to the cloud" for NZ organisations.

The new partnership is delivering a self-service portal service called Cloud Navigator for managing and buying Microsoft licenses and products.

The portal incorporated mobility, flexibility and insights said 2degrees general manager business product and marketing Richard Hann.

“At 2degrees we pride ourselves on being a full-service provider of fixed and mobile communication networks, and now also provide access to these cloud services," Hann said. "We want cloud technology to be available for all Kiwi businesses from the beach, the park, or the home office."

Users gain the ease, simplicity and speed through a single account, bill and platform, as well as support from 2degrees, underpinned by Umbrellar.

Umbrellar's head of strategic partnerships, Shavvah Aldred, described the partnership as a significant milestone, with Cloud Navigator providing businesses with the technology they needed "for tomorrow’s world".

Credit: Gino Demeer Shavvah Aldred (Umbrellar)

Matt Bostwick, partner director at Microsoft New Zealand said the cloud had increasingly become the place where business innovation happened.

"That’s why this partnership between Microsoft, 2degrees and Umbrellar to accelerate cloud adoption, is so important to helping New Zealand level up its competitiveness and to helping Kiwi businesses get the access to the tech they need to succeed," he said.

Paul Bowkett, channel sales manager at Microsoft New Zealand said the partnership with 2degrees and Umbrellar would assist local businesses to deliver more innovation.

The deal is a sign of further progress in Umbrellar's own transformation. It has developed and launched a new ecosystem called MYCSP (cloud service provider), launched in November 2020 and aiming to shake up the Microsoft Azure cloud model.

2degrees, meanwhile, is poised to bulk up considerably through a $1.7 billion merger with the company formerly known as Vocus New Zealand, now renamed as Orcon Group.