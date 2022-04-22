AWS promotes Darryl Grauman to head of APAC strategic alliances

After nearly three years at the cloud giant.

Darryl Grauman (AWS) Credit: Supplied

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has promoted New Zealand independent software vendor (ISV) principle partner manager Darryl Grauman to head of strategic alliances for Asia Pacific (APAC).



According to AWS, Grauman will support the cloud giant's strategic partners across the APAC region in the newly-created position.

Additionally, a LinkedIn update to Grauman's profile claims he will be working with partners “to deliver the best cloud experience to our AWS customers across the region”, as well as managing and mentoring “a talented team of builders”.

“It’s always day 1 here at AWS and today is another personal day 1,” Grauman said in a post on LinkedIn.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as head of strategic alliances, APAC, at AWS!”

“Don’t stress NZ, I still got ya!” he added.



Grauman first joined AWS in 2019, holding the role of New Zealand ISV principle partner manager for nearly three years.

He also previously spent seven years at Westcon, from 2012 to 2019. In that time, he was responsible for the planning, creating and executing of the distributor’s cloud efforts, with a focus on the recruitment of ISVs and born-in-the-cloud partners.

In addition, he also worked at Gen-i and Axon Computer Systems.

Grauman also currently is on the executive committee of BIOTech New Zealand and was an advisor to the board of Software Optimisation Services.







