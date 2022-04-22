Computer Recycling deploys world's eighth Blubox e-waste sorting machine

New kit can process up to 2000 tonnes a year operating on a single shift.

Patrick Moynahan (Computer Recycling) and Minister for the Environment David Parker. Credit: Supplied

Computer Recycling is poised to supercharge e-waste recycling in New Zealand, shifting the country from a laggard to a global leader.

The Auckland-based company has bought and deployed the world's eighth Blubox e-waste shredding and optical sorting machine.

“The average Kiwi produces 20 kilograms of e-waste per year, which is one of the highest amounts per capita on Earth," said Patrick Moynahan, Computer Recycling’s managing director. "On the whole that’s around 80,000 tonnes of e-waste per year."

Blubox can sort a ton of waste an hour, allowing Aotearoa New Zealand to divert thousands of tonnes from the landfills every year.

This technology will expand Computer Recycling’s e-waste processing capacity from an average of 1300 tonnes per year to 2,000 tonnes each year. Processing capacity can be lifted to 6000 tonnes or more a year.



“We have successfully processed more than 4000 tonnes of e-waste in the past three years," Moynahan said. "The introduction of the automated processing facility, comprising a Blubox shredding machine plus MSS optical sorter, will allow us to increase processing capabilities to 2000 tonnes per annum on a single shift.”

In 2020, Computer Recycling secured a $1.5 million grant from the Ministry for the Environment through Te Pūtea Whakamauru Para - Waste Minimisation Fund, to advance Aotearoa’s recycling capability with new technology.

Minister for the Environment David Parker pushed the power button on the new machine today.

“The Blubox machine is a step forward for New Zealand in its transition toward a circular economy,” Parker said. “We estimate our e-waste recycling rate at less than two per cent. This is well behind other countries, and we need to catch up with those showing the way.”

In July 2020, the government declared electrical and electronic products as one of six "priority products" for regulated product stewardship schemes under the Waste Minimisation Act.

“An important part of our transition to a low-waste circular economy is improving the infrastructure needed to recycle, which is often supported by the Waste Minimisation Fund," Parker said.

Closed borders meant local technicians worked with technicians in Europe via augmented reality technology to get the machinery up and running.

“Many people don’t consider what happens to electronics, or general waste, once it’s in the bin," Moynahan said. "E-waste is tricky given it contains toxic plastics and metals which can harm our environment. That’s why it’s important e-waste is properly disposed of, and where applicable, recycled."