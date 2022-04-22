Theta buys Wellington-based data specialist Inhouse BI

Theta makes its twelfth buy out, strengthening its position in the capital.

Rob Lee (Theta) Credit: Supplied

Solutions provider Theta has acquired Wellington-based data analytics firm Inhouse BI, a specialist in Microsoft Power BI and SAP Business Objects.

All of Inhouse‘s staff will be brought into the combined business, Theta said. The acquisition would also widen Theta’s geographical footprint, strengthen Wellington’s tech base and enable the combined business to better serve customers.

“We see this as a very positive step for our customers and our staff," said Theta CEO Rob Lee. "Together with the experienced and talented tech professionals from Inhouse, we now have more than 270 on staff, which means we can offer an even higher level of expertise at a time when the country is crying out for it."

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed but would be settled with both cash and shares with the official handover on 1 April.

The acquisition also delivered a portfolio of customers in the education, health, insurance and energy sectors.

“We are incredibly excited to join the Theta family," said Inhouse BI services manager Chris Norris. "They have been leaders in providing Kiwi businesses with high-level technology solutions for decades, and we are delighted to be able to enhance that with our expertise.”

Theta has made twelve acquisitions since it was founded in 1995. Among them it acquired Wellington-based Prophesy in 2011, MicroStrategy specialists Indigo in 2014, SharePoint experts IGA systems in 2015 and Microsoft partner Designertech in 2019.












