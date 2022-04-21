Spark-owned distributor Entelar pushes deeper into cyber security with Radware

Victoria Mahan (Entelar) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned distributor Entelar has inked a new deal with Nasdaq-listed cyber security vendor Radware.

Radware delivers web application firewall, bot manager, API security, and DDoS protection solutions. As part of the new agreement, Entelar (formerly known as Telegistics) is expanding its offerings to include Radware’s application and network security solutions.

Entelar’s chief executive officer Victoria Mahan said the partnership enhanced the distributor's portfolio and helped support customers to provide cyber security solutions to their clients.

Radware's security solutions were built on patented behavioural-based algorithms that learn behaviour traffic patterns and then separate malicious and legitimate traffic.

For network security, Radware’s DefensePro DDoS protection automatically defends against burst, DNS, and TLS/SSL attacks, as well as ransom DDoS campaigns, IoT botnets, and other types of cyber-threats.

Spark chief information security officer, general manager of Telco Cloud and Entelar board director Josh Bahlmansaid Spark had long worked with Radware.

"I’m looking forward to seeing how we can take this partnership to help New Zealand businesses and network operators, large and small, further increase the maturity of New Zealand's cyber security posture,” he said.

Radware had also built technology alliances with industry leaders including Cisco and Nokia to create integrated and enhanced business solutions to help joint customers secure their businesses.



“In today’s threat landscape, companies can no longer afford to sacrifice protection for innovation," said Mathew Gomizel, Radware’s regional director for A/NZ. "The risks are too high."

Radware offered "frictionless" security, which delivered maximum protection while keeping businesses agile and competitive, he said.