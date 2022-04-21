Auckland Council group-buy rattles Microsoft license market

Auckland Council, Auckland Transport and Watercare prepare to go to market as one.

Auckland Council is poised to shake up existing supplier relationships as it embarks on a new round of Microsoft license negotiations.

The council, which traditionally buys its licenses from Microsoft license solutions partner Insight Enterprises NZ, is now poised to go to market alongside Auckland Transport and Watercare.

These two council controlled organisations up to now bought their Microsoft licenses independently of the council, from Spark and NTT respectively.

While it appears two of the three incumbents are likely to lose business, the council group could also opt for another supplier entirely. Auckland Council told Reseller News all six members of the Department of Internal Affairs' all of government Microsoft cloud, software and service agreement (MCSSA) will be able to bid.

The three incumbents are party to the MCSSA alongside Cyclone Computer, Datacom and Fujitsu. Organisations not party to that agreement are excluded from the negotiations.

Incumbent suppliers approached declined to comment, however, Auckland Council disclosures show it spent $7.1 million with Insight Enterprises in the year to the end of June 2020 and $5.5 million in 2021. It is not known how much of that related to Microsoft licenses.

Insight Enterprises reported total revenue of $23.3 million for the year to the end of December 2020 after posting $24.9 million in 2019.

Auckland Transport reported it had signed two Microsoft license contracts totalling $8.5 million with Spark so far this financial year. Watercare, meanwhile, spent $4.1 million with NTT between April 2021 and March 2022, but did not specify the goods or services provided.

"Auckland Council and its council controlled organisations endeavour to procure goods and services together where there is consistency and benefits to be realised," Auckland Council said in a statement.

"In June 2021 this was formalised through an Auckland Council group procurement policy ensuring the group maximises value and reduces duplication of effort in its procuring activity to provide benefits for all Aucklanders."

Auckland Council has been a signatory to the all of government Microsoft licensing framework agreements since 2012 and their successor, the MCSSA, which was inked in 2018. The all of government agreement delivered access to a negotiated discount negotiated based on the scale of government as a single customer.

The council said it was aiming to award a contract by June.

