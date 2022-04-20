Netpoleon hires Luke Scerri as first A/NZ CTO

He will be the lead technical point of contact for industry, vendors and partners.

Luke Scerri (Netpoleon) Credit: Netpoleon

Value-added distributor Netpoleon has appointed Luke Scerri as its first chief technical officer (CTO) for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Scerri’s tasks as CTO will be to head up Netpoleon’s A/NZ technical team and be the lead technical point of contact for industry, vendors and partners.

Prior to taking up the new charge, Scerri was the CTO for managed services provider (MSP) Claratti. He also spent roughly 13 years with Commulynx and about seven years with Commander.

Netpoleon A/NZ regional director Paul Lim said Scerri will spearhead the business' new focus on channel technical enablement and support initiatives, including vendor authorised certification, centre of excellence, cloud security practice and follow-the-sun support.

“He will also enhance our pre-sales, demo and training capability and launch cyber security initiatives to support business growth,” Lim said.

Netpoleon has been steadily building up its A/NZ portfolio, bringingAxonius andAbnormal to the fold in November 2021 and February 2022, respectively.