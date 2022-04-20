Digital delivery partner sought for $60M new Dunedin Hospital rollout

To avoid delays, advance notice was given ahead of approval of a detailed business case.

A new Dunedin Hospital concept drawing Credit: Supplied

Southern District Health Board has given advance notice it will be seeking a prime digital infrastructure contractor for the new Dunedin Hospital.

The notice is a heads-up that Southern DHB plans to advertise a tender for a digital infrastructure delivery partner in July.

The contract, expected to be valued at more than $60 million, is for digital infrastructure delivery to stage one of the logistics and outpatient buildings and stage two of the inpatient building.



The successful partner will be responsible for the procurement and delivery of suitable products, by themselves or via subcontractors, that meet infrastructure design specifications of the $1.4 billion facility.

These include "active" digital infrastructure, such as wired and wireless networks, local servers, unified communications, digital wayfinding, virtual care, audio visual, end user devices, inpatient engagement system, check in kiosks and more.

Late last month, IT specialist Inde Technology was appointed to the coalition designing the IT infrastructure for what is to be the country’s first digital hospital. Inde is expected to collaborate with civil engineering consultancy WSP, smart building specialist Torque IP and developer Lendlease.

The infrastructure delivery partner will manage end-to-end procurement, including any supplier design work and prototyping, supplier site access, installation, asset tagging, and any technical environment changes required for all digital infrastructure and systems.

They will also manage testing, transition, user training and post-go-live support.

A contract cannot be confirmed, however, until the DHB's detailed business case was approved. This will go to government later in the year, but the procurement process is going ahead to avoid delays.



"We’ll be seeking respondents with experience in delivering large digital infrastructure services," the notice said. "You’ll have a wide network of trusted suppliers and a proven ability to build and maintain contractual relationships, and a track record of working collaboratively with your contracting parties."



If a consortia were to tender, the DHB said it would need to know that relationships within the group were sustainable and stable.

"This means we’ll need to understand how long you’ve been working together and how you manage issues and risks," the tender said. "We don’t want to partner with multiple parties, so if you’re offering a consortia bid, you’ll need to provide us with a single entity."

If that entity was new, created it for the purposes of the bid, the DHB said it would also require guarantees from the parent companies involved.