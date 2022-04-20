Nord Security expands Tradewinds partnership into A/NZ

Brings NordLayer, NordPass and NordLocker to Australia and New Zealand.

Cyber security vendor Nord Security has extended its strategic partnership with Telarus by signing with the company’s local branch Tradewinds Brokerage.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Tradewinds partner community will now be able to harness Nord Security’s business products — NordLayer, NordPass and NordLocker — across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

“Cybersecurity is a tremendously hot topic among our partners and Nord’s solutions tick all the boxes,” Tradewinds A/NZ regional vice president Tony Heywood said.

NordLayer is an adaptive network-access security solution that helps transition businesses to SASE and implement Zero Trust.

NordPass is an ISO-certified business password manager that uses the latest encryption algorithms to protect corporate information.

NordLocker offers advanced data encryption and an end-to-end encrypted cloud service to secure business files from hacking, surveillance and data leaks.

Nord senior vice president of sales David Nuti said the partnership is key to expanding its presence in Australia and New Zealand.

“Nord Security has repeatedly demonstrated that our cybersecurity offerings are top of the line and the Tradewinds community and their clients will see enormous benefits,” Nuti said.

Tradewinds has been building up its portfolio recently adding Data Canopy and Lumen Technologies for A/NZ.

