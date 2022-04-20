Datacom crowned among Flexera's top partners in APAC

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand ICT services giant Datacom is one of three partners to claim top gongs at Flexera's annual awards.

The US-based technology asset management specialist recognised Datacom as its APAC region partner of the year due to its recent wins and customer engagement with complex government and healthcare organisations.

"Datacom has demonstrated excellence in running Flexera IT asset management (ITAM) solution and cloud migration planning tools leveraging Flexera One," the vendor said.

"Datacom has continued to have massive success regarding the move to the cloud strategy and achieving software and hardware asset management outcomes and has been a key influence within customer communication."

SoftwareONE was honored with the North America gong while Softline Group collected the award for Europe, Middle East and Asia.

Reseller News has identified several district health boards using Flexera's AdminStudio software including Wairarapa, Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley.



Datacom's relationship Flexera goes all the way back to 2013, when Gen-i partnered with the vendor.

Flexera solutions are sold, supported, serviced and managed by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners.

“Each year, it’s an honor to reflect on and recognise Flexera’s partners of the year,” said Cindy Grogan, VP and general manager of Flexera alliances. “Our winners ensure they have an unflinching focus on meeting customer needs. Each of these organisations brings cutting-edge solutions to complex business challenges."